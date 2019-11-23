Davis Cup: Great Britain lose to hosts Spain in semi-final

Rafael Nadal and Feliciano Lopez both played twice to lead Spain into the Davis Cup final

Great Britain were beaten 2-1 by hosts Spain in the semi-finals of the revamped Davis Cup in Madrid on Saturday.

Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski lost the deciding doubles rubber 7-6 (6-3) 7-6 (10-8) against the team of Rafael Nadal and Feliciano Lopez in front of a partisan home crowd.

In the absence of Andy Murray, Kyle Edmund had given Leon Smith's side a 1-0 lead with a convincing singles win over Lopez in the opening match of the tie.

Kyle Edmund beat Feliciano Lopez in straight sets to give Great Britain a 1-0 lead

The world No 69 followed up his straight-set wins in the ties against Kazakhstan and Germany with a 6-3 7-6 (7-3) win against Lopez - who himself was a late replacement for Pablo Carreno Busta, who pulled out with illness.

Nadal then beat British No 1 Dan Evans 6-4 6-0 to level the tie going into the deciding rubber.

Rafael Nadal beat Dan Evans in the second rubber to level the tie

Spain will go on to face first-time finalists Canada in Sunday's final after they beat Russia 2-1 in Saturday's early semi-final.

Britain were backed by almost 1,000 fans at the Caja Magica after the Lawn Tennis Association provided additional tickets to hand to supporters for free.

