Francesca Schiavone: Former tennis player beats cancer after seven-month battle

Last Updated: 13/12/19 6:34pm

Francesca Schiavone won the French Open and got to number 4 of the WTA rankings in 2011
Former tennis player Francesca Schiavone has revealed she has beaten cancer after a seven-month battle.

The 39-year-old posted a clip on her social media accounts on Friday explaining how chemotherapy helped her beat a tumour she was diagnosed with in June.

"I'll tell you what happened in the past seven months of my life: they diagnosed me with a malignant tumor, it was the toughest battle I ever faced in my life," Schiavone said.

"But the best thing about it is that I have managed to win this battle. And when they told me a few days ago, I exploded with happiness and I still live with happiness today, I can cut it with a knife.

"I'm ready with my heart and my mind to start new projects I had planned, but I never got round to. So we'll see each other really soon. I'm really happy of who I am today."

The Italian, who retired in 2018, won the French Open and reached number 4 in the WTA world rankings in 2011.

