Cameron Norrie's loss hands Great Britain an uphill battle in ATP Cup

Cameron Norrie was not able to gain a foothold in the match

Cameron Norrie's straight-sets 6-2 6-4 loss to Steve Darcis hands Great Britain an uphill battle in their second ATP Cup tie against Belgium.

After their opening tie against Bulgaria finished in defeat at 2:47am, the team have it all to do against Belgium and Norrie's loss heaps the pressure on British No 1 Dan Evans.

Evans is next onto court in Sydney and now must beat the world No 11 David Goffin if the tie is to head to a deciding-doubles between three-time 2019 ATP Tour titlists Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen and Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury.

Across the course of 10 days, 24 nations are competing in Perth, Brisbane and Sydney. The six winners of each group, plus the two best second-placed finishers across the groups, will make up the final eight.

Great Britain's final tie of the round-robin stage will take place on Tuesday against Moldova.

Belgium's team captain gave his side the best possible start to the tie

As was the case in Great Britain's first tie, Norrie opened the team's singles matches and from early on it was clear that his 35-year-old opponent was going to be a real handful.

In just the third game, Darcis created multiple break points and converted the fourth to make people forget that he is playing with ongoing pain and is retiring after the Australian Open.

After consolidating his break, the highly experienced Belgium player confidently made it a double-break to press 5-2 in front and took the opening set at the first time of asking on serve.

ATP Cup - Sunday January 5 - Fixtures & Results Group F - Brisbane Group D - Perth Group C - Sydney Canada 0-3 Australia Italy 2-1 Norway Bulgaria 2-1 Moldova Germany vs Greece Russia vs USA Belgium 1-0 Great Britain (Ongoing)

With the wind firmly in his sails, Darcis surged 4-0 up in the second set before Norrie started to control the tempo of play more and take the advice of his team bench.

Team Captain Tim Henman was asking his charge for 'controlled aggression' and as his first serve percentage raised, the Brit give his opponent something to think about.

However, Darcis managed Norrie's challenge superbly despite an ill-timed broken string.

His impeccable return of serve, which was a cornerstone of both sets, helped him to remain cool. He held at 4-3 and then had the steel to serve out the clash for an important 6-2 6-4 victory.

