Novak Djokovic sends Serbia into ATP Cup final

Novak Djokovic was stretched to produce some of his best tennis to get over the line

It took some pinpoint shot-making from Novak Djokovic to separate himself from Daniil Medvedev and secure Serbia's spot in the ATP Cup final.

The 6-1 5-7 6-4 victory for Djokovic added to Serbia's earlier singles victory to book a showdown against either Spain or Australia in the final of the competition on Sunday.

Djokovic dominated the first set, devising a plan to break down the rangy Russian's strengths, before Medvedev rallied to level the semi-final clash.

In the deciding set, the Serbian gained a pivotal break in a long fifth game after a protracted rally ended in an exchange of volleys and drop shots.

However, Medvedev pushed him to the end and forced Djokovic to produce some of his best tennis as he served for the match.

Daniil Medvedev highlighted just how dangerous he can be

The seven-time Australian Open champion saved a break-point with some desperation - lunging to reach a volley, scrambling to get to a drop shot and then coming up with a makeshift forehand as he stretched back to get to deuce again.

It was a point that had the crowd and team-mates of both players on their feet.

After saving three break points in the last game, Djokovic completed the 6-1 5-7 6-4 victory to ensure that Serbia progressed into their first ATP Cup final.

"Exciting, exhausting, joyful, dreadful all at once," Djokovic said when asked for his summation.

"There were a lot of rallies and it was very exhausting. A very physical battle, but also mental battle ... some amazing points.

"Definitely one of the most exciting matches I've played against him or any of the top players in the last few years."

Dusan Lajovic had already beaten Karen Khachanov 7-5 7-6 (7-1) in the opening singles to provide the opportunity for unassailable 2-0 lead in the tie.

