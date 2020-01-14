Nicolas Jarry provisionally suspended after doping breach

Nicolas Jarry in action earlier this month at the 2020 ATP Cup

World No 76 Nicolas Jarry has been provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) for a breach of anti-doping rules.

The ruling by the ITF came after the Chilean was asked to submit a urine sample during November's Davis Cup Finals.

The World Anti-Doping Agency found two prohibited substances in the sample provided and the 24-year-old now faces a full hearing.

Jarry retains the right to apply to the chair of the Independent tribunal to have the provisional suspension dropped.

Jarry has since taken to Instagram, insisting he has not intentionally taken any prohibited substance and is vehemently opposed to the use of illegal performance-enhancers in the sport.

He added: "This has caught me and my loved ones by absolute surprise and what I would like to do beyond proving my innocence is to in the future use what is happening to me as an example for all the young athletes, so that cases like this never happen again."

