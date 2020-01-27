Heather Watson and Harriet Dart lead Great Britain in Fed Cup against Slovakia

Harriet Dart (L) and Heather Watson are GB's highest-ranked players in the Fed Cup team

Heather Watson and Harriet Dart will lead Great Britain in their Fed Cup qualifying tie against Slovakia on February 7-8.

GB are competing in the top-tier World Group for the first time and the winners of the tie in Bratislava will progress to the new 12-team Fed Cup Finals in Budapest in April.

GB are without world No 13 Johanna Konta and Katie Boulter, with Konta missing the competition to reduce her workload and Boulter recovering from injury.



Naiktha Bains, Katie Swan and 17-year-old Emma Raducanu make up the squad.

Captain Anne Keothavong said: "Naturally we are disappointed not to have Johanna Konta and Katie Boulter available for selection, but we have some very exciting young players in our squad who are ecstatic to be part of this team and I'm sure will rise to the big occasion.

"Every Fed Cup tie creates a unique pressure and intensity which I'm sure our players will thrive on and, even though we have a difficult challenge ahead against Slovakia, I have every confidence our squad will do themselves and their country proud. I'm looking forward to getting everyone together this week to start preparations."

The tie will be best of five matches - four singles and a doubles match - with all matches being contested as best of three tie-break sets.

