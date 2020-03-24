Andy Murray says he has been through some 'tricky' times since picking up a new injury

Andy Murray suffered pelvic bruising during the Davis Cup in November

Andy Murray has opened up about his injury struggles since his comeback victory in Antwerp.

The two-time Wimbledon winner suffered pelvic bruising in November which came just after winning the European Open in Antwerp.

Murray, 32, has yet to play this year and with the tennis season suspended until early June due to the coronavirus pandemic he is unlikely to be making a return anytime soon.

The former world No 1 has been back practising but in an interview with Prime Video the Scot has opened up on his struggles, admitting the past few months have been 'tricky'.

Murray lifted the European Open in Antwerp in October

You go into scans thinking 'if i get the wrong news from this, then it's done', so it's hard from that respect. Andy Murray

"It's been hard. I've found these past few months in many ways harder than the last couple of years,' Murray said. "I felt like I was going through that same process that I thought I was out the other side of. It's been tricky.

"But I've been on court these last couple of weeks and it's gone well. I practice two hours some days and it's (the injury) been responding well, so fingers crossed it stays that way.

"When you're not getting better after four or five weeks of rest, you're thinking the worst and that's career-threatening," he added.

"You go into scans thinking 'if i get the wrong news from this, then it's done', so it's hard from that respect. The emotional side of thinking 'this might be it'."

