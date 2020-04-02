Roger Federer and Serena Williams express their sadness at Wimbledon cancellation

Serena Williams (L) and Roger Federer expressed their disappointment at the cancellation of Wimbledon

Roger Federer and Serena Williams were among the top tennis stars to express sadness over the news that Wimbledon has been cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis.

The tournament was scheduled to take place at the All England Club from June 29 to July 12 but will now be missing from the sporting calendar for the first time since World War II.

Eight-time Wimbledon men's champion Federer simply wrote "Devastated" following the news, while seven-times women's champion Serena Williams wrote: "I'm shocked".

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova released a statement on Twitter, expressing how much she will miss competing at the tournament.

"Definitely a tough one to take, with the announcement of the cancellation of Wimbledon this year," she said.

"Not only is it a special tournament to me, but it's a tournament that has been part of history for so long that it will leave a big hole in the calendar.

"I will miss playing on the beautiful grass and wearing my whites, BUT of course we know it will be back better than ever next year. And maybe we will all appreciate it even more! Stay safe and stay inside."

Meanwhile, Coco Gauff, the teenager who stunned everyone by reaching the last 16 last year, tweeted: "I'm gonna miss playing in Wimbledon this year. Stay safe everyone, love you guys."

i’m gonna miss playing in @Wimbledon this year💔. Stay safe everyone, love you guys❤️🥺 — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) April 1, 2020

British No 1 Johanna Konta tweeted: "Here's to seeing you in 2021 @Wimbledon".

