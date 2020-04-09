Andy Murray and wife Kim lay down the 100 volley challenge

0:59 Check out the hundred volley challenge, set by Andy Murray and Kim Sears! (courtesy of @andy_murray) Check out the hundred volley challenge, set by Andy Murray and Kim Sears! (courtesy of @andy_murray)

Andy Murray and his wife Kim lay down the 100 volley challenge - will Roger Federer and his wife Mirka be next?

Murray has been active on social media with his latest tweet asking all players and fans to take up the 100 volley partner challenge.

He said: "A challenge to all tennis players and fans... The 100 volley challenge. There was no bickering during the filming of the video, although I think the last volley was aimed at my head... I can't be the only one that wants to see Rog and Mirka hitting a few balls together.."

The two-time Wimbledon champion has also paid tribute to NHS staff where he revealed he made a donation to the Addenbrooke's Charitable Trust (ACT) following a recent visit to the Cambridge hospital.

