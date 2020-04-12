Tennis News

Roger Federer narrates a Wimbledon video urging fans to stay at home

Last Updated: 12/04/20 12:19pm
Roger Federer has narrated a Wimbledon video urging fans to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion put his voice to a video released by the AELTC, which praises frontline workers who are putting their lives at risk.

In the video titled 'We cheer for them' the eight-time Wimbledon champion says "this summer, sadly, we must come together by staying apart.

"For now with play suspended we are united in hope that tomorrow will be better than today."

