French Tennis Federation launching coronavirus support plan

The French Tennis Federation have come up with a support plan for those confronted with serious financial difficulties linked to the health crisis

The French Federation is launching a €35m (£30.5m) support plan for tennis amid the coronavirus crisis.

Professional tennis has been suspended until mid-July following the cancellation of Wimbledon while the May 24 to June 7 French Open has already been rescheduled for September 20 to October 4 due to the lockdown.

Most of the estimated €70m (£61m) net earnings from the clay court Grand Slam tournament are spent on helping French tennis.

"(The plan) will serve to help those confronted to serious financial difficulties linked to the health crisis, namely the affiliated clubs, the independent professional tennis teachers, the French players on the professional tour, the international officials and the French tournament organisers," the FFT said in a statement.

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our app for mobile devices & our Twitter account @skysportstennis.