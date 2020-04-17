Thanasi Kokkinakis fighting back after coming through a bout of glandular fever

Thanasi Kokkinakis is currently ranked 237 in the world due to illness

Thanasi Kokkinakis is battling back to full health after coming through a bout of glandular fever that saw him shed 10kg and left him unable to breathe while sleeping.

The Australian, who underlined his potential when he defeated Roger Federer at the Miami Open in 2018, was forced to miss the year's first Grand Slam in Melbourne due to the illness.

"I was told I had stopped breathing when I was sleeping, my throat was so inflamed," Kokkinakis said.

"I lost 10 kilos because I couldn't eat, now I'm trying to stay in shape, trying to stay sane. I'm not looking too far ahead, trying to maintain shape and not push it too much.

"When we get the all-clear, I'll ramp it up."

Injuries to his elbows and knees, as well as muscle problems, have interrupted the 24-year-old's career having reached a career-high ranking of 69 in 2015. He has been forced to battle his way back through the secondary tours.

The infection once again put him on the back foot but he hopes he can have a clear run once tennis resumes after the COVID-19 pandemic.

My throat was killing me and it was lingering. It felt like razor blades down my throat so I went to hospital in Melbourne. Thanasi Kokkinakis

"I tried to get back on court late December before I knew anything was wrong, and I was running out of gas quickly but I thought it might be the bushfire thing with all the smoke," said Kokkinakis, who is now ranked 237.

"I was going through four or five shirts a night with a fever, my bed was drenched, I went to Melbourne and I was hitting and I was running out of gas.

"My throat was killing me and it was lingering. It felt like razor blades down my throat so I went to hospital in Melbourne.

"I got back to Adelaide and it got really bad, I couldn't eat and I struggled to drink water. I ended up in hospital again. But I'm better now, I'm feeling relatively healthy, but it's been frustrating."

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our app for mobile devices & our Twitter account @skysportstennis.