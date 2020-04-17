The 2020 Laver Cup called off as its dates clash with the French Open

The 2020 Laver Cup will not go ahead in September as planned and will return next year due to the clash of dates with the French Open.

The French Tennis Federation switched the clay court Grand Slam tournament to September 20-October 4 from its May start due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The new Roland Garros dates clashed with the September 25-27 Laver Cup, which is a team event co-created by Roger Federer and featuring the best of Europe against a World team.

Boston's TD Garden will remain host for the fourth edition of the event, which will now be held from September 24-26 in 2021.

"It's unfortunate that the Laver Cup has to be pushed back a year, but at this stage it's the right thing to do for everyone concerned," Federer said in a statement from the organisers.

"Although disappointing, the good news is that TD Garden will still be able to host the event next year and I really look forward to finally playing in Boston for the first time at Laver Cup 2021."

Organisers said the tickets purchased for the 2020 Laver Cup will be valid next year or fans can receive a full refund.

"We needed to make a decision now on our event," said Laver Cup Chairman Tony Godsick, who is also Federer's agent.

"We know our passionate fans will be disappointed that they have to wait an extra year for the Laver Cup in Boston, but this is the responsible course of action, necessitated by the emerging calendar conflicts."

