Tennis governing bodies unite to give lower-ranked players financial support during coronavirus crisis

A relief programme is set to be created to help lower-tier tennis players during the coronavirus shutdown

Major tennis international governing bodies have joined up with the four Grand Slams to help provide financial assistance for lower-ranked players affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The ATP and WTA say they are in discussions with the International Tennis Federation (ITF) and the four Grand Slam tournaments over a Player Relief Programme.

The project is currently being finalised and will reportedly be worth at least £4.9m, with details about the scheme to be released soon.

Should of happened a lot sooner, leaving all the players in the dark. Poor form to be honest. Hurry up https://t.co/VSJ8XWU6K1 — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) April 21, 2020

A joint statement from the WTA, ATP World Tour, ITF and four Grand Slams read: "With so much uncertainty around when it will be safe to restart the professional tennis tours, the international governing bodies of world tennis can confirm they are in discussions to create a Player Relief Programme to provide much-needed assistance to the players who are particularly affected during this time of the coronavirus crisis.

"These discussions have been progressing well and details are being finalised with an announcement expected in the near future.

"Already agreed is that the ATP and the WTA will administer the Player Relief Programme and all seven stakeholders will make a significant contribution."

The All England Club will see no tennis being played for the first time since 1945

Professional tennis has been on hold since early March because of the coronavirus outbreak, and no tournaments will be played before mid-July at the earliest.

The global pandemic has seen Wimbledon cancelled for the first time in 75 years, while the French Open postponed its start from May to September.