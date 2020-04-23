VOTE: After Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic built their ultimate tennis player, it's time to build yours

Will Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic be part of your ultimate player

After Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic built their ultimate tennis player in an Instagram Live, it's time to build yours by voting for your favourites in each category.

The criteria for your ultimate player is built around serve, return, forehand, backhand, volley, mentally and physicality.

Your job is simple - just vote for your favourite in each category and don't forget that you can re-vote daily.

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our app for mobile devices & our Twitter account @skysportstennis.