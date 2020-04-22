Paul Jubb joins Jack Draper, Harriet Dart and Katie Boulter on the LTA Pro Scholarship Programme

Paul Jubb earned a wildcard into the Wimbledon main draw last year

Paul Jubb has been rewarded for a successful 2019 with a place on the Lawn Tennis Association's (LTA) elite development programme.

The programme provides access to world-class coaching, science and medicine support from the LTA performance team, as well as financial support (up to £80,000) for players aged between 16 and 24 with potential to reach the ATP/WTA top 100 within five years.

Jubb, who finished college in April will be coached by David Felgate's team. He gained prominence last spring when he became the first ever British player to win the coveted NCAA singles title while studying at the University of South Carolina.

He went on to impress during his first grass-court season, recording victories over higher-ranked opponents at the Nature Valley Open in Nottingham and the Ilkley Trophy, and earning a wildcard into the Wimbledon main draw. He has since been a regular on the ITF Tour, winning his maiden ITF Men's title in Cancun in November.

Jubb, 20, said he was very "proud" to have been selected for the Pro Scholarship Programme.

"I'm really grateful to the LTA for giving me access to so much support at the start of my professional career. Like everyone else, I'm looking forward to getting back out on court once this challenging time is behind us," he said.

Great Britain's Davis Cup captain, Leon Smith, said: "Of course there is still a long way to go for him but I'm confident he has the right attitude to continue his progress. He now has access to world class support, which will stand him in very good stead during these early stages of his professional career."

Jubb and Jodie Burrage are new additions to the list of 12 players supported by the programme, nine of whom achieved career high singles rankings in 2019.

Women

Katie Boulter, Jodie Burrage, Harriet Dart, Fran Jones, Emma Raducanu, Katie Swan, Gabi Taylor.

Men

Jay Clarke, Jack Draper, Paul Jubb, Anton Matusevich, Aidan McHugh.

