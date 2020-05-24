The Ultimate French Open QUIZ! Think you know all things Roland Garros?
Here's 20 questions all about the clay-court Grand Slam...
Last Updated: 24/05/20 7:51am
The time has come to try your hand at the ultimate French Open quiz. Think you know all things Roland Garros?
Be prepared to be peppered by a barrage of forehands and backhands on the red dirt of the Parisian baseline.
There are just two main requirements no matter how you fare - enjoy the quiz and make sure you share it with your fellow tennis fanatics.
Take our bumper quiz below and find out if you are a Grand Slam champion in the making...
Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android