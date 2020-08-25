Andy Murray delivers biggest win of comeback with victory over Alexander Zverev at Western & Southern Open

Andy Murray exceeds expectations to defeat Alexander Zverev

Andy Murray delivered the biggest win since his comeback from hip problems by knocking Alexander Zverev out of the Western & Southern Open on Monday.

The 33-year-old playing his first competitive tennis in nine months in New York, was aiming to build on his impressive opening-round performance against Frances Tiafoe against the big-hitting German and he delivered on all fronts with a stunning 6-3 3-6 7-5 success.

"It was ridiculously hot and humid at the beginning of the match," said Murray in his post-match press conference. "I was wearing a heart-rate monitor during the match which I checked afterwards and I was pushing it hard. I think I would have got through a five-setter.

"It was a big one to get through. I'm satisfied to get through it against a top player having not played for such a long time and I get another opportunity to compete again tomorrow. It will give me an idea of where my body is kind of at. I'll expect to be tired but I'll try and push myself regardless of the result."

Murray produced some vintage tennis in only his second competitive match back since last November

Murray said he has been feeling in much better shape than he has for a long time as the US Open approaches.

And the former world No 1 Murray showed some of his old magic after he produced an outstanding first set in which he required just a single break of Zverev's serve in the fourth game before successfully serving it out.

Zverev was looking leaden-footed at times as the Scot toyed with the German in their first meeting since the 2016 Australian Open - a match Murray won against the then fresh-faced teenager.

A dip in speed on Murray's backhand allowed Zverev a way back into the contest to send the match into a deciding-set shoot-out on the Grandstand Court.

Murray's fitness levels were being put to the test by the 23-year-old after some gruelling, high-intensity tennis, but the Briton, who is a two-time winner of the Cincinnati event, revelled in the competitive action.

He delivered a spanking backhand winner to break through Zverev's fragile defence in the fourth game, and then moved 4-1 in front, only for Zverev to reel off four straight games to go 5-4 in front and give himself the chance to serve for the match.

But battling Murray broke again to level before holding to leave Zverev having this time to serve to stay in the contest.

And he was unable to do so as Murray turned back the clock to produce a couple of vintage winners before converting his first match point to seal victory in two hours and 31 minutes.

It was a hugely encouraging display from Murray, who has admitted has had to lower his expectations since battling injury problems, with the US Open starting on August 31.

Murray will take on Canadian Milos Raonic, who knocked out Britain's Dan Evans, in the last 16.

Murray leads Raonic 9-3 in career meetings, including winning their past eight encounters, one of them the 2016 Wimbledon final.

"I have played him a lot. Huge serve," Murray said. "I saw a bit of his match today against Dan Evans. He is serving well, playing aggressive, which is when he plays his best.

"We have played each other in some big matches. We played at the US Open, Cincinnati, Wimbledon final, the Australian Open. He has had his injury struggles as well, so it is nice to see him back."

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android