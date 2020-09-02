US Open: Kyle Edmund out of US Open after loss to Novak Djokovic

Kyle Edmund started well but was not able to maintain his level throughout

Kyle Edmund has been knocked out of US Open after losing to Novak Djokovic in the second round in New York.

The British No 2 opened with vigour and energy, however, top seed Djokovic had the experience and ability to weather the early storm and once he raised his level, Edmund could not respond and lost 7-6 (7-5) 3-6 4-6 2-6.

Djokovic, who has achieved an unbeaten run of 25 matches, marches on and will face Jan-Lennard Struff in the third round.

Andy Murray and Dan Evans, will play their second-round matches on Thursday. Cameron Norrie is currently on court against Federico Coria.

In the opening set, Edmund struck the ball with purpose off both wings and commanded the tempo well on his own serve against the world No 1.

Djokovic, despite putting down more drop shots than perhaps was sensible early on, also dominated on his serve and a tie-break was a fitting finish to the set.

The top seed went into it with the on-paper advantage, having played 10 and won 10 tie-breaks this year. Edmund had lost his last five at Grand Slams.

However, it was the Brit who secured the early mini-break with a whopping 100mph down-the-line forehand winner. The forehand was indicative of his overall level in the first set; a level which matched and slightly edged Djokovic's.

Novak Djokovic holds a perfect 29-0 record in the opening two rounds of the US Open

Djokovic's response was a positive one, a 123mph second serve ace, but Edmund remained unfazed and when a cross-court error brought about set point, he took it in style with an ace down the 'T'.

However, the Brit was unable to sustain that level from that point on and a dip at the start of the second set was an indication of what was to come.

He was broken in the fourth game and Djokovic, who is a master of capitalising on weaknesses, seized the opportunity afforded to him.

The Serb constructed the 6-3 set on pinpoint serving, winning 93 per cent of points on his first serve, and ground out the third and fourth, 6-4 6-2, as both players grappled to overcome the lack of atmosphere inside the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Elsewhere in the draw, Alexander Zverev beat 19-year-old Brandon Nakashima 7-5 6-7 (8-6) 6-3, 6-1 in two hours and 55 minutes on court in the Louis Armstrong Stadium. He will face Adrian Mannarino next, after the 32nd seed prevailed over Jack Sock.

David Goffin secured his fourth consecutive third-round spot, after coming through in four sets against South African Lloyd Harris. The seventh seed will face Filip Krajinovic there.

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android.