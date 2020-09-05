Novak Djokovic says women in talks to join Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA)

Novak Djokovic says women professionals are taking part in discussions on joining his breakaway tennis players association

Novak Djokovic says he was "unpleasantly surprised" at the opposition from some players to his breakaway tennis players association, adding women professionals are taking part in discussions on joining.

Djokovic resigned as head of the ATP player council before the US Open, along with members Vasek Pospisil, John Isner and Sam Querrey, to form the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA).

The world No 1 has reiterated the PTPA wan to co-exist with governing bodies while giving the players a platform to be better heard on decisions that affect their livelihoods.

He also says they are reaching out to more female players and had already spoken to Serena Williams and Sloane Stephens.

"Right now we are prioritising to gather as many players as possible, both male and female players, because there's been a lot of talk about this being an only men's organisation or association, and it's not true," said Djokovic, who beat Jan-Lennard Struff on Friday to improve his 2020 record to 26-0.

"We have been talking with the women tennis players in the last five, six days, trying to share as much information with them as possible, and hopefully get their support and get them in as well in big numbers as part of this association.

"I've spoken to Serena about three days ago. Also to Sloane.

"I feel like we can all co-exist in the same eco-system. It's very important for tennis players, being part of a very global sport, to have their own 100 per cent player-only representation."

Djokovic's move has met with opposition from the governing bodies, who have called for unity at a time when the sport has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Player council members Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal have echoed those sentiments while some other top names have asked for more clarity and time.

"We don't have the executive power now, and we might not have the executive power for quite some time, but we have to start from somewhere," said Djokovic, adding that the PTPA has over 150 athletes' signatures.

"I don't understand why there is so much resistance towards this association, especially from players. I have to say I'm unpleasantly surprised with some players thinking this is not good for our sport. I don't agree."

