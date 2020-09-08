Tennis News

US Open: Jennifer Brady powers into semi-finals in New York

American through to the last four without dropping a set and will face either Naomi Osaka or Shelby Rogers next

Jennifer Brady has reached the semi-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time
Jennifer Brady charged into her first Grand Slam semi-final after beating Yulia Putintseva 6-3 6-2 at the US Open.

The 25-year-old American will face either fourth seed Naomi Osaka or Shelby Rogers, who play in Tuesday's other quarter-final.

Brady, who has yet to drop a set at Flushing Meadows, is the first former college player to reach the women's quarter-finals at the US Open since Gigi Fernandez in 1994.

I'm thrilled to be in the semi-finals of the US Open. I'm just taking it one match at a time, but I'm very happy.

Jennifer Brady

In contrast to Brady's joy, Putintseva cut a frustrated figure at the other side of the net. The 23rd seed was clearly irked by the fact that she was not able to get into her groove against a player she had beaten twice before.

"Today I was a lot more aggressive, especially on the first ball," Brady said after her victory.

"I was trying to be as aggressive as possible. The last couple of times that I played her, I got caught into playing her game."

Brady admitted she arrived on court for the quarter-final with nerves flying around, but said she was pleased with how she managed them.

"I tried to treat it like all of the other matches," she said.

"I tried to pretend like it was a first-round match. I was happy with the way that I started, I was able to find momentum and build from it."

