Johanna Konta splits from new coach Thomas Hogstedt

The British No 1 has ended her trial period with Thomas Hogstedt

Johanna Konta has split from coach Thomas Hogstedt after only two months working together.

Swede Hogstedt is one of the most experienced coaches on the WTA Tour, having previously worked with Maria Sharapova and Caroline Wozniacki.

The partnership had raised a few eyebrows, with former British No 1 Laura Robson describing it as a "very weird choice" because of their respective personalities.

Konta batted that away but appears to have concluded that they are not the right fit after all.

A spokesman for Konta told the PA news agency: "They were only working on a trial basis and they agreed to work together for the US swing and then assess going forward."

The British No 1 is currently playing in the Italian Open in Rome as she builds up to the French Open later this month.

Under Hogstedt, she reached the semi-finals of the Western & Southern Open before losing in the second round of the US Open.

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android