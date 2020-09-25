Daniel Altmaier qualifies for French Open to make his first Grand Slam event

Daniel Altmaier has been dreaming of a Grand Slam appearance for years

Sky Sports Scholar Daniel Altmaier says it was his "destiny" to finally make a Grand Slam event after qualifying for the French Open.

The 22-year-old German, who has received financial and developmental support from Sky for the last three years, battled through three qualifying rounds to secure his place at Roland Garros, with the tournament kicking off in Paris on Monday.

It is an incredible effort having overcome several long-term injuries.

Altmaier said: "I'm so happy - this is such a milestone in my career. It is my first Grand Slam and to qualify straight away means a lot.

"But I have to be honest with myself and my team knew that this would come - it was just a matter of time. It was my destiny.

"In the past I have been through some tough times, especially with injuries but I always enjoyed to fight back.

"I love competing over everything and that's why I'm just happy to be healthy and enjoying life. It's all just amazing."

Altmaier has built up a close relationship with many people at Sky, including boxer Anthony Joshua and particularly his Sky Scholar mentor Adam Smith, who is also Sky's Head of Boxing Development and commentator.

"I am just so proud of my amazing Scholar and how he has battled through the ups and downs of elite sporting life," Smith said.

"Watching him win through the tough qualifiers to make it to the French Open was really amazing. Daniel's dream is to win a major - and this is a major breakthrough. Let's go Dan!"