Roger Federer and Serena Williams commit to Australian Open which could host up to 50 per cent crowds

Serena Williams is a seven-time Australian Open champion, while Roger Federer won the last of his six titles at Melbourne Park in 2018

Roger Federer and Serena Williams have committed to next year's Australian Open, which could be played in front of crowds of up to 50 per cent capacity.

Tennis Australia chief executive Craig Tiley also confirmed players will be required to complete two weeks' quarantine in a bubble, before an extended six-week series of tournaments in the country.

"Roger [Federer] this morning just confirmed publicly he'll be here. Serena Williams will be here trying to get Margaret Court's record so we're excited about the players that will be here and what we'll put up," Tiley told Wide World Of Sports.

He added: "We've been talking to them [the players] every single week.

"We're going to have six weeks of tennis. In fact, we'll have more tennis, more events than we've ever had before."

This year's US Open was held without fans, while only 1,000 fans per day can attend the ongoing French Open.

However, Tiley is optimistic for a bigger gathering at Melbourne Park in January because the arenas will be classified as outdoor settings due to their retractable roofs.

"We've worked out, with the requirements on physical distancing, we've still got to stay in certain parameters, and we've worked out what that can be in the arena," he said.

"We can have crowds from anywhere between 25 and 50 per cent of what we've had before.

"It's a very outdoor site. The size of the site and the way we can physically distance people, we'll enjoy having quite a few crowds."

The French Open has been played in front of sparse crowds at Roland Garros

Tiley said he was buoyed by how the US Open ran and that the French Open was also able to proceed.

"For them to go ahead and be successful in the environment they're in, in countries where the infection rate is really high, and the US Open of course was with no crowds, the French Open with small crowds, we've learnt a lot," Tiley added.

"We've been in touch with them a lot and we're certainly going to take away a lot of their successes and put them into January. We're 'all go' for what we think is going to be a great start to the year."

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android