Andrey Rublev wins fifth ATP title of season at Erste Bank Open

Andrey Rublev has won his fifth ATP title of the season after beating Lorenzo Sonego 6-4 6-4 at the Erste Bank Open.

The Russian has now won three of his last four tournaments, improving his record to 7-2 in career finals, and Sunday's victory also earned him a berth at the season-ending ATP Finals in London.

Rublev has now became the first player in this shortened season to secure five titles, one more than Novak Djokovic, and no other player has won more than two tournaments.

Sonego, who was appearing in only his second career final, had enjoyed a remarkable week but wasn't able to cap it on a high note.

His originally lost in the final match of qualifing but was added to the main draw to replace the injured Diego Schwartzman. Then he didn't drop a set on his way to the final.

A great match played in great spirits 👏@AndreyRublev97 | Lorenzo Sonego | @ErsteBankOpen pic.twitter.com/I5rvx7IBpc — ATP Tour (@atptour) November 1, 2020

However, in the tournament-decider, Rublev dominated play with his powerful ground strokes and dropped just one point in his first four service games.

He faced two break points at 5-4 but saved them both to close out the opening set. The second went with serve until 4-4, when Rublev's strong returning earned him another break.

The Russian wrapped up the title in the next game, and finished the competition having not dropped a service game in the entire tournament.

By winning the final, Rublev improved to 39-7 for the season which matches the world No 1 Djokovic's number of wins.

"This tournament is really special for me because my grandma was also Austrian, so I have Austrian blood," Rublev said during the trophy ceremony, quoted on the official ATP Tour website. "It's a really special title for me."

John Millman was elated after his victory

At the Astana Open in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, John Millman secured a first ATP Tour title with a 7-5 6-1 win over Adrian Mannarino.

"It is incredible. I am so happy and relieved. I just feel very satisfied," said the 31-year-old Australian. "It is just a pure moment of satisfaction. That was my third final, third time lucky I guess.

"These things aren't easy to win and to do so at a place where I felt so comfortable all week, in terms of the hospitality, makes it really special. To win the inaugural Astana Open is special. I am so happy. It has been a big team effort and I am pumped."

Despite his loss Mannarino, ranked 39 in the world, felt that he could also be proud of his run.

"If I knew before coming here that I would play the final, I would be happy with that result," he said. "I am pretty disappointed with how I managed the final, especially with my emotions, but overall this is still a good week."

