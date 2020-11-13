Alexander Zverev denies domestic violence allegations

Alexander Zverev says the accusations made by former girlfriend Olga Sharypova are 'unfounded and untrue'

Alexander Zverev has denied domestic violence allegations made by his former girlfriend Olga Sharypova and apologised for the negative attention it has brought to tennis.

Sharypova, a former junior player, accused Zverev of domestic violence and told Racquet she tried to commit suicide after being subjected to the alleged abuse.

Zverev put out a short statement on Instagram to deny Sharypova's claims.

Speaking ahead of the Nitto ATP Finals in London, Zverev said: "Many people have asked me why I kept my mouth shut, why I didn't say anything.

"While I very much regret that those accusations are made, I have to stick to my initial thing of them being untrue and continue to deny them.

"These accusations are just unfounded and untrue. We had our ups and downs but the way our relationship is described in the public is not how it was. That's not who I am, that's not how I was raised by my parents.

"It makes me sad the impact that such false accusations can have: on the sport, on the outside word, on myself as well. I truly apologise that the focus has shifted away from the sport."

Zverev will play his first match of the ATP Finals against Daniil Medvedev at The O2 on Monday, with play beginning on Sunday behind closed doors.