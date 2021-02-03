Australian Open: Players to quarantine after positive coronavirus case at hotel

Between 500 and 600 players, officials and staff at the Australian Open will go into self-isolation after a positive coronavirus case was identified at one of the event's quarantine hotels.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews says up to 600 people associated with the tournament have been identified as casual contacts of a worker who has tested positive and will now self-isolate until they receive a negative test.

"There is a number of about 500, 600 people who are players and officials and others who are casual contacts," he said.

"They will be isolating until they get a negative test and that work will be done tomorrow."

Andrews admits the positive test could disrupt warm-up events for the tournament but says "at this stage there is no impact to the tournament proper".

This is a breaking tennis news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on Twitter to get the latest updates.