Andy Murray reaches ATP Biella Challenger final after victory against Mathias Bourgue

Andy Murray last won a Challenger Tour title in August 2005

Andy Murray reached the final of the ATP Challenger in Biella, Italy, after a straight-sets victory against France's Mathias Bourgue.

The top seed beat world No 213 Bourgue, who took Murray to five sets at the French Open in 2016, 6-0 7-5 in one hour and 33 minutes.

Murray will play Ukraine's Ilya Marchenko in the final on Sunday in what will be their third meeting as the Scot targets his third Challenger Tour title and first since August 2005.

The former world No 1 and three-time Grand Slam champion previously beat fellow 33-year-old Marchenko in straight sets at the Australian Open in 2011 and 2017.

Andy Murray's route to Challenger Tour final in Biella Opponent Scoreline First round Maximilian Marterer 6-7 (3-7) 6-2 6-3 Second round Gian Marco Moroni 6-4 6-4 Quarter-finals Blaz Rola 6-4 7-6 (11-9) Semi-finals Mathias Bourgue 6-0 7-5

On the day Cameron Norrie's defeat to Rafael Nadal ended British singles interest at the season's opening Grand Slam in Melbourne, Murray registered a fourth victory of the week at the Palasport Biella.

Murray made the trip to northern Italy after he was unable to play at the Australian Open following a positive Covid-19 test last month before failing to find a "workable quarantine".

On Saturday, Murray converted three of four break points to ease through the first set against a dispirited Bourgue.

The second set was a tighter affair as Murray saved three break points against an improved Bourgue to level at 3-3, before both players traded breaks of serve in the subsequent two games.

Trailing 4-5, Murray saved a set point and then capitalised on an errant service game from his opponent to break to love before he held firm on serve to close out victory on his first match point.

Earlier, world No 212 Marchenko, who reached a career-high ranking of 49 in 2016, beat Italian second seed Federico Gaio 7-5 6-1.

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android