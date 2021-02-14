Andy Murray loses to Illya Marchenko in ATP Challenger final in Biella

Andy Murray had won his two previous meetings with Ilya Marchenko at the Australian Open in 2011 and 2017

Andy Murray’s first tournament since October finished in a straight-sets defeat to world No 212 Illya Marchenko in the final of the ATP Challenger in Biella, Italy.

The three-time Grand Slam champion, now ranked 125, was overpowered 2-6 4-6 in just under one hour and 30 minutes as fellow 33-year-old Marchenko didn't face a break point.

Murray was playing on the Challenger circuit after being ruled out of the ongoing Australian Open following a positive test for coronavirus last month.

Having won three matches in as many days without losing a set since coming from behind to win his first round, Murray was broken in the opening game of the match.

Marchenko broke the Murray serve for a second time to lead 4-1 and sealed the first set on his second set point.

Murray was again broken in his opening service game of the second set and later saved a match when serving at 3-5 as he sought to mount a fightback.

But Marchenko, who reached a career-high world No 49 in September 2016, held his serve in the next game to seal victory.

Murray is scheduled to face Italian Federico Gaio in the second Challenger event being held at the Palasport Biella from Monday as he continues to improve his match sharpness in readiness for playing on the main ATP Tour.

Earlier, Liam Broady was beaten 7-5 6-4 by Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi in the final of the Challenger Tour event in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

The Briton, world No 191, has lost all six finals he has played in at the second-highest tier of men's tennis.

