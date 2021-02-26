Battle of the Brits returns in December as Scotland take on England in Aberdeen

The Murray brothers will both be taking part in the Battle of the Brits

The Battle of the Brits will return in December with a special Scotland versus England event, which will be held at Aberdeen's P&J Live Arena on December 21 and 22.

Tournament director Jamie Murray will be taking part alongside brother Sir Andy Murray and the tournament will provide Scottish sports fans with their first chance to watch the Murrays play live on home turf since Andy took on Roger Federer in 2017.

The Scotland team, spearheaded by the Murrays, will face tough competition from an England line-up that is set to feature their Davis Cup teammate Dan Evans.

A full list of players will be released in the coming weeks and the event will feature six matches - four singles and two doubles, being played over the course of the two-day period.

Jamie Murray first created the Battle of the Brits as a response to the lack of tournament tennis during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This edition will be the fourth tournament in the series after the Schroders Battle of the Brits in July 2020, the St. James's Place Battle of the Brits Team Tennis Event in August 2020, and the Battle of the Brits Premier League of Tennis in December 2020.

To date, the Battle of the Brits events have raised over £100,000 for NHS charities.

"I am super excited to bring live tennis to Scotland," said Jamie Murray.

"Andy and I have had some incredible experiences competing as part of Team GB in Davis Cup in Scotland, but to be able to represent Scotland is such a unique opportunity for us, especially against England!

"I would love to think Andy's and my achievements can inspire a passion for tennis in Scotland and help build a lasting legacy for the sport here.

"Bringing big tennis events to Scotland is a huge part of that - this will be an amazing two days of tennis and entertainment for all the family."



Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android