Meghan Markle: Serena Williams speaks out on suffering sexism and racism 'first-hand' following Oprah interview

Serena Williams described the consequences of victimisation as "devastating, isolating, and all too often lethal"

Serena Williams has spoken out about the "sexism and racism" used to "vilify women" following Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In the interview which aired in the US on Sunday, The Duchess of Sussex said "concerns" were raised about baby Archie's skin colour before he was born by a member of the Royal Family, and also said she was pushed to the brink of suicide after marrying into royalty.

Williams Tweeted support for her "selfless friend", saying: "I know first-hand the sexism and racism institutions and the media use to vilify women and people of colour to minimise us, to break us down and demonise us.

"We must recognise our obligation to decry malicious, unfounded gossip and tabloid journalism.

"The mental health consequences of systemic oppression and victimisation are devastating, isolating, and all too often lethal."

Meghan and Harry said in the interview their second child, who is due this summer, would be a girl.

Williams, who attended Markle's wedding in 2018, said the Suits actress had taught her "what it means to be truly noble".

"I want Meghan's daughter, my daughter, and your daughter to live in a society that is driven by respect," Williams added.

Among the revelations from the Meghan and Harry interview is Meghan’s struggle with mental health.



Her honesty will hopefully lead to more acceptance and more help for those who need it.



#OprahMeghanHarry — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) March 8, 2021

The 2016 Wimbledon champion was not the only tennis personality to speak out after seeing the interview, with legend Billie Jean King praising Markle for her "honesty".

"Among the revelations from the Meghan and Harry interview is Meghan's struggle with mental health," King Tweeted. "Her honesty will hopefully lead to more acceptance and more help for those who need it."

Eboni Usoro-Brown of Team Bath Netball (Credit - Ben Lumley Photography)

Eboni Usoro-Brown, who played her first full Superleague match last month since becoming a mother, spoke to Sky Sports about how Williams inspired her to return to elite-level sport.

"It's incredibly important, for mothers to return and still chase the dream," she said in an interview with Camilla Buchanan.

"My role model has always been Serena Williams. The way in which she had a child, had a number of complications, but then came back and was in the final at Wimbledon a year after, to me spoke volumes.

"After the Netball World Cup in 2019, I have to say that I was exhausted. It had been an amazing two years from the 2018 Commonwealth Games to the 2019 World Cup, and I remember at the end of that match against South Africa when we won the bronze medal, I was just crying.

"But, in terms of coming back to netball… I wasn't done [with the sport]. Netball been a part of my life since I was a little girl and I love it. I absolutely love it," she added.