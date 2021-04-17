Kyle Edmund undergoes knee surgery in bid to solve long-standing problem

Kyle Edmund achieved his career-high ranking to date of world No 14 in October 2018

Kyle Edmund has undergone knee surgery in an effort to solve a long-standing issue that has sidelined him for six months.

The British number three, world No 69, has not played a match since the ATP tournament in Vienna in October.

Edmund said: "I had a small procedure on my knee. I'm currently rehabbing. The recovery is going well and I hope to be back on court as soon as possible."

The problem first surfaced at the end of a 2018 season that saw him reach the Australian Open semi-finals, break into the world's top 20 and win his maiden ATP title at the European Open.

He struggled at the start of the following year and then retired during his second-round match at the French Open.

The 26-year-old was the star of Britain's Davis Cup finals campaign in November 2019, as Leon Smith's team lost to eventual winners Spain in the last four, and he won his second ATP title in New York last February.

But the problem persisted and he ended last season with a run of five straight defeats.

Edmund, who has peaked as high as world No 14, could be forced to miss the first three Grand Slams of the year, with Wimbledon only two-and-a-half months away.

