Carla Suarez Navarro completes treatment for Hodgkin lymphoma and is cured of her cancer

(Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP)

Carla Suarez Navarro has said she has completed treatment for Hodgkin lymphoma and is cured of her cancer.

The former world No 6, who has two WTA titles to her name, had announced last September that she was diagnosed with early stage Hodgkin lymphoma and would need to go through six months of chemotherapy.

She had planned to compete at last year's US Open but withdrew a week before it began for health reasons.

The Spaniard revealed her diagnosis a week later, saying doctors told her she had a small, curable lymphoma that was detected at an early stage.

Suarez Navarro had said in late 2019 that she would retire at the end of 2020 but the 32-year-old now intends to keep playing after her final season was interrupted by COVID-19 and her health issues.

"Another step forward," Suarez Navarro wrote on Twitter where she announced that she finished treatment.

"Thanks to all for your warm messages. Every word of support gave me strength during the past few months.

"All my gratitude to healthcare professionals who take care of us every day. I'M CURED!"

According to a report on the WTA website, world No 94 Suarez Navarro plans to play at the May 24-June 13 French Open, where she has direct entry into the main draw.

