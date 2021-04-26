LTA to provide free tickets for key workers at summer grass court events

Queens Club is one of four venues where free tickets will be offered to key workers

The Lawn Tennis Association is making more than 1,000 free tickets available to key workers for its summer tournaments.

The tickets will be for the four key Wimbledon warm-up events in Birmingham, Nottingham, Eastbourne and at Queen's Club and will be offered to key workers local to each venue from the NHS, police and fire service, local transport workers and other local authority workers.

The tournaments are expected to operate at around 25 per cent of their usual capacity depending on UK Government and Public Health England guidance at the time.

LTA chief executive Scott Lloyd said: "We are delighted to be able to make these tickets available to key workers to thank them for their incredible efforts over the past 14 months.

"Everyone at the LTA is very grateful for the sacrifices they have made in what has been an exceptionally difficult time for the whole country and we sincerely hope that they will enjoy our events.

"Sport isn't the same without spectators and, even though our events this year will operate with reduced-capacity crowds, I can't wait to see supporters back in the stands - with key workers among them."