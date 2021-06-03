French Open 2021: Ashleigh Barty withdraws in second round due to injury

The Australian was the top seed in the women’s draw and will take no further part in this year’s competition

World No 1 Ashleigh Barty has withdrawn from the French Open due to injury.

The 2019 champion was forced to retire due to an issue with her left hip, when she was 6-1 2-2 down against Magda Linette in the second round.

Barty, who had been pushed to three sets by the world No 70 Bernarda Pera in the first round, had made it clear that she was entering the contest not being 100 per cent fit.

The Australian said that she would "give it a crack no matter what" however, the treatment she received at the end of the first set, clearly did not do enough to alleviate her discomfort.

Linette will now face the 25th seed Ons Jabeur in the third round.

