Andy Murray pulls out of Nottingham Open to focus on Queen's and Wimbledon

Andy Murray has pulled out of the Nottingham Open to focus on Queen's and Wimbledon.

The former world No 1 had been due to play his first singles tournament since March but has now withdrawn from the Challenger event, which begins on Monday.

Murray sustained his latest physical problem, a groin issue, in his sleep ahead of the Miami Open in late March and pulled out of the French Open after experiencing further discomfort.

It is not believed there has been a setback in his recovery, with the 34-year-old practising at Wimbledon over the past week.

However, he has decided to give himself another week of training and is planning to be back on the match court for the cinch Championships at Queen's Club beginning on June 14.

Murray has only played three tour-level singles matches since October but practised with leading players in Rome last month as well as playing two doubles contests.

