Novak Djokovic and Ashleigh Barty named top seeds at Wimbledon

The 34-year-old is eyeing a sixth Wimbledon title as he aims to preserve his hopes of completing the 'calendar slam'

Novak Djokovic and Ashleigh Barty have been named as the top seeds in the men's and ladies' singles draw at this year's Wimbledon, as Great Britain boast three seeded representatives at SW19 for the first time since 1978.

British No 1 Dan Evans occupies the No 23 spot in the men's draw, while Cameron Norrie (No 30) is seeded at a major championship for the first time in his career, fresh from reaching the final at Queen's Club last weekend.

Johanna Konta - a semi-finalist four years ago - is seeded No 28 in the ladies' draw, as two-time winner Andy Murray prepares to make his first Wimbledon appearance since 2017 as a wildcard entry.

Cameron Norrie is seeded at a Grand Slam for the very first time following his exploits at Queen's Club last weekend

However, much of the focus will centre on Djokovic's bid to draw level with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20 Grand Slam singles titles, with the world No 1 eyeing a sixth Wimbledon crown in 2021.

The Serbian is the defending champion at the All England Club, having beaten Federer in an epic 2019 final, and he kept alive his hopes of completing the coveted 'calendar slam' by scooping a second French Open title earlier this month.

Russia's Daniil Medvedev will feature on the opposite side of the draw from Djokovic as the No 2. Seed, while Paris runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas is seeded third.

Former US Open champion Dominic Thiem is due to be the No 4 seed, although the Austrian is a major doubt for the tournament after withdrawing from an ATP event in Mallorca with a wrist injury on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, eight-time champion Federer will begin his bid for a 21st Grand Slam singles crown as the seventh seed.

Roger Federer will be the No.7 seed as he targets a record-extending ninth Wimbledon title

The Swiss icon has featured sparingly over the last 12 months, but he enjoyed a successful return to Grand Slam action at Roland Garros - progressing to the last 16 before withdrawing as a precaution ahead of his clash against Matteo Berrettini.

Friday's draw will give Federer a greater indication about his route as he eyes a record-extending ninth title on the grass, although he could potentially be pitted against his old foe Djokovic in the quarter-finals.

Berrettini - fresh from his debut victory at Queen's last weekend - is one of four Italian seeds in the men's draw, while Frenchman Ugo Humbert enters as 22nd seed - buoyed by landing his third ATP Tour title in Halle.

Ashleigh Barty has never gone beyond the fourth-round at SW19 in four previous appearances

In the women's draw, world No 1 Barty is aiming to progress beyond the fourth-round at Wimbledon for the first time in her career, having been forced to withdraw from Roland Garros with a thigh injury.

Reigning Wimbledon champion Simona Halep relinquished just four games in the 2019 final against Serena Williams, and she will begin her title defence as No 2 seed, despite not featuring in competition since May's Italian Open.

Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka and Ukraine's Elina Svitolina are seeded third and fourth, while the younger Williams will begin her bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title as the No 7 seed.

Seventh seed Serena Williams is targeting her first Grand Slam title since the 2017 Australian Open

Last year's French Open winner Iga Swiatek - a Wimbledon champion at junior level - will target her first main draw victory as No 8 seed, and former champions Petra Kvitova and Garbine Muguruza are 11th and 12th respectively.

Fresh from claiming singles and doubles titles at Roland Garros, Barbora Krejcikova gets a No 15 seeding ahead of her first main-draw appearance at SW19.

Elsewhere, the prodigiously-talented Cori Gauff made her name at Wimbledon with victory over Venus Williams as a 15-year-old qualifier in 2019.

Gauff will begin her second All England Championships as the No 21 seed, having reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final in France.

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android