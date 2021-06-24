Olympic Games 2020: Andy Murray named in Team GB squad to defend tennis title

Sir Andy Murray will be competing at his fourth Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer

Andy Murray will defend his Olympic tennis title after being named in Team GB's squad for the 2020 Games.

Murray claimed his first Olympic gold medal at London 2012 when beating Roger Federer on Centre Court, just weeks after he had lost to the same man in the Wimbledon final.

The Scot backed it up with victory over Juan Martin del Potro in the men's final in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, however, Murray's career has been plagued by injury problems for the last three years.

"The Olympics means a huge amount to me, it's a massive honour to be able to compete at a fourth Games," Murray said.

"Leading Team GB out at the Opening Ceremony five years ago in Rio was one of the highlights of my career. Going to a second Olympics as defending champion is exciting and I'm looking forward to the challenge."

TEAM GB TENNIS SQUAD FOR 2020 OLYMPIC GAMES Men's Singles: Dan Evans, Andy Murray Women's Singles: Johanna Konta, Heather Watson Men's Doubles: Dan Evans & Neal Skupski, Joe Salisbury & Andy Murray Women's Doubles: Johanna Konta and Heather Watson Mixed Doubles: TBC once the ranking cut off is known

Murray, who is ranked 119 in the world, has taken up a wild card for Wimbledon, which starts on Monday.

However, the Olympics hold a special place in the 34-year-old's heart and he will also play doubles with two-time Grand Slam doubles champion Joe Salisbury as he seeks a return to his very best - he also has a double's medal having teamed up with Laura Robson to win silver in 2012.

British men's No 2 Cameron Norrie has opted against travelling to Tokyo and will focus on the ATP and his recent success, so Murray will be joined by Dan Evans who will make his Olympic debut having risen to a career-high of No 26 in the world. Evans will partner fellow debutant Neal Skupski in the men's double event.

Selected to compete in her third Olympic Games, Heather Watson, along with Johanna Konta - who made her Olympic debut in Rio - will both compete in the women's singles before teaming up for the women's event for a second time.

The pair reached the second round in Rio, while Watson teamed up with Murray to reached the mixed doubles quarter-finals in Brazil. Konta's reached the singles quarter-finals on her debut before defeat to Angelique Kerber.

"It's a huge privilege to once again announce our tennis players for Team GB, the calibre of the team gets stronger with every Games and it is great to see a mix of returning and first time Olympians," Team GB Chef de Mission, Mark England said.

"Two-time Olympic Champion Andy Murray was our flag bearer in Rio and he continues to lead by example through his commitment to the Olympic Games and Team GB in what will be his fourth Olympics.

"We are also delighted to welcome back Heather and Johanna as returning Olympians, and I am sure they will all pass on the best of their insight to Dan, Joe and Neal."

Britain's mixed doubles entrants will be confirmed once the ranking cut off is known.

Also named on Thursday was the Team GB Paralympics tennis team, with debutant Dermot Bailey the only debutant alongside established names Gordan Reid, Alfie Hewett, Andy Lapthorne, Lucy Shuker and Jordanne Whiley.

Across Team GB and Paralympics GB the team has three Olympic medals and 11 Paralympic medals between them, and Thursday's announcement marked the first-ever joint announcement of both teams.

Great Britain Paralympics Team Men’s Singles: Alfie Hewett, Gordon Reid, Dermot Bailey Women’s Singles: Jordanne Whiley, Lucy Shuker Quad Singles: Andy Lapthorne Men’s Doubles: Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid Women’s Doubles: Jordanne Whiley and Lucy Shuker

"It's an exciting day to see both our Olympic and Paralympic teams announced together for the first time ever," Iain Bates, LTA Olympic Team Leader.

"We are thrilled about the players who have made themselves available for selection to go to Tokyo and head there with a real chance of medal success across various events.

"We also recognise the many challenges everyone has faced over the last 15 months and the amount of work it's taken behind the scenes to get these Games on.

"With huge support from the BOA, the team and the LTA, we believe we are well prepared to meet the demands of competing in Tokyo and we are really looking forward to it."

