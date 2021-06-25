Wimbledon 2021: Serena Williams to meet Aliaksandra Sasnovich in first round

Serena Williams could meet Angelique Kerber in the third round of the Wimbledon Championships

Serena Williams will begin her latest quest for a 24th Grand Slam title by meeting the world No 100 Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the first round of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships.

One opponent that Williams will not face in her bid to create history in SW19, will be the athlete who beat her to the title in 2019 - Simona Halep.

The Romanian, who tore her left calf muscle during a match in Rome in May, announced directly before the draw took place that she is not fit and cannot compete at this year's Wimbledon Championships.

If Williams prevails over Sasnovich and her second-round opponent too, then she will potentially meet Angelique Kerber, who she lost to in the 2018 final.

The British No 1 Johanna Konta will face Czech Katerina Siniakova in the opening round and her potential third-round opponent is the world No 1 Ashleigh Barty.

Ladies' Singles - Notable first rounds



Barty (1) vs Suarez Navarro

Andreescu (5) vs Cornet

S. Williams (6) vs Sasnovich

Kvitova (10) vs Stephens

Swiatek (7) vs Hsieh

Buzarnescu vs V.Williams #Wimbledon — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 25, 2021

Barty will open against Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro, who is playing her final Wimbledon before retirement after recovering from cancer.

The British wildcard Francesca Jones will make her Wimbledon main-draw debut against 17-year-old Coco Gauff, who is back at the All England Club two years after her spectacular arrival on the world stage.

Heather Watson will meet a qualifier, while Harriet Dart has been handed a tough draw against the 13th seed Elise Mertens.

The 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova takes on a Danish 18-year-old Clara Tauson, while the 2020 champion at Roland Garros - Iga Swiatek - is set to meet a tricky first-round opponent, Su-Wei Hsieh.

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android.