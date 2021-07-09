Tokyo Olympics: Nick Kygrios withdraws from behind-closed-doors tennis event

Nick Kygrios picked up an abdominal injury at Wimbledon and is experiencing other minor health issues

Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of the Tokyo Olympics shortly after a ban was placed on fans attending events in the Japanese capital amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

Kyrgios indicated he was carrying minor health issues which he would work on while resting from the Games.

The 26-year-old tweeted: "It's a decision I didn't make lightly. It's been my dream to represent Australia at the Olympics and I know I may never get that opportunity again.

"But I also know myself. The thought of playing in front of empty stadiums just doesn't sit right with me. It never has."

Olympic organisers have banned crowds from all venues in and around Tokyo for the Games, which start on July 23, amid the capital's state of emergency due to the pandemic.

Stadiums in the areas of Fukushima, Miyagi, and Shizuoka will be allowed 50 per cent capacities, or up to 10,000 people.

Kyrgios added: "I also wouldn't want to take an opportunity away from a healthy Aussie athlete ready to represent the country.

"I will also take all the time I need to get my body right."

The world No 60 retired after two sets of his Wimbledon third-round match with Felix Auger-Aliassime last Saturday citing an abdominal injury.

Australian Olympic officials were expected to meet to discuss a replacement for Kyrgios. The country originally selected 11 tennis players for the Games, including women's world No 1 Ashleigh Barty.

The Wimbledon final-bound Barty was one of the first players to withdraw from last year's US Open amid some of the more critical months of the pandemic in that country.

She has previously said she is committed to representing Australia in Tokyo, although that came before officials called the city's ongoing state of emergency.

