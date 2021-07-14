Tokyo 2020: Dan Evans withdraws from Olympic Games after positive coronavirus test

Dan Evans will not be going to this summer's Tokyo Olympics

British No 1 Dan Evans has pulled out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after testing positive for coronavirus.

Evans' positive test comes just a day after British number one Johanna Konta was also forced to withdraw from this summer's Tokyo Olympics due to contracting COVID-19.

In an Instagram post, Evans said: "Unfortunately I recently tested positive for COVID-19.

"As a result, I will not be able to prepare and get myself ready for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. I am hugely disappointed and currently self-isolating according to the guidelines as set out by the government.

Evans is yet to compete at an Olympic Games for Team GB

"I want to wish the entire GB team all the very best for the Games and look forward to being on the court in the near future."

Evans failed to reach the last 16 of this year's Wimbledon after defeat to American Sebastian Korda.

Twenty-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer also withdrew from the Olympics on Tuesday due to a knee injury, joining Simona Halep, Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem who had already pulled out of the rearranged Games.