Cameron Norrie wins maiden ATP Tour title after beating Brandon Nakashima at Mifel Open in Mexico

Cameron Norrie is the second-highest male British singles player in the world rankings

Cameron Norrie has defeated American teenager Brandon Nakashima in straight sets to win the men's final of the Mifel Open in Los Cabos, Mexico.

The British 25-year-old rolled through his 19-year-old opponent 6-2 6-2 to claim his maiden ATP Tour title.

Mexico was Norrie's fourth final of the season, with the world No 30 finally getting across the line after three successive defeats.

Earlier, French veteran Richard Gasquet reached his first ATP Tour final in three years with victory over Daniel Altmaier at the Plava Laguna Croatia Open in Umag.

The 35-year-old fourth seed used his experience to see off the German qualifier 7-6 3-6 6-3 in a tight battle that lasted three hours and 11 minutes.

Richard Gasquet's last ATP final was at the Libema Open in the Netherlands in 2018

He will face seventh seed Carlos Alcaraz for the crown after the Spaniard produced a shock to beat countryman and top seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-2 7-6.

Norwegian third seed Casper Ruud will play Frenchman Hugo Gaston in the final of the Swiss Open in Gstaad.

Ruud beat Czech qualifier Vit Kopriva 6-3 6-0 to give himself the chance of a second successive tournament win after his Nordea Open success last week.

Gaston continued his fine run in the tournament as he came from behind to beat seventh seed Laslo Djere 3-6 6-3 6-3.

Prior to this week, the 20-year-old had never previously advanced beyond the second round of an ATP Tour event.

Andy Murray has withdrawn from the men's singles tennis tournament at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games due to a minor thigh strain and will not defend his Olympic title.

Andy Murray will not defend his Olympic title after withdrawing from the singles competition in Tokyo

The Scot, who won singles' gold in 2012 and 2016, will continue to compete for Team GB in the men's doubles tournament with Joe Salisbury.

The decision follows consultation with medical staff in relation to a quad strain.

"I am really disappointed at having to withdraw but the medical staff have advised me against playing in both events," he said in a statement. "So, I have made the difficult decision to withdraw from the singles and focus on playing doubles with Joe."