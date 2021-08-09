US Open: Andy Murray gains direct entry into main draw after Stan Wawrinka withdrawal

Andy Murray lost to Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second round of the US Open last year

Andy Murray has gained direct entry into the main draw of the US Open after former champion Stan Wawrinka withdrew because of his ongoing recovery from foot surgery.

Former world No 1 and 2012 champion Murray was the first player on the alternate list after he missed out on the initial main draw field in July.

Wawrinka, champion in 2016 at Flushing Meadows, has not competed since Doha in March.

Murray pulled out of the singles at the Olympics with a minor thigh strain, to focus on the doubles alongside Joe Salisbury as they reached the quarter-finals in Tokyo.

The 34-year-old was given a wildcard last week to compete at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, beginning on August 14.

Murray was knocked out by Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second round of the US Open last year in his first Grand Slam tournament since undergoing career-saving hip surgery after the 2019 Australian Open.

The US Open gets underway in New York on August 30.