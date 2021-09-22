Johanna Konta withdraws from Chicago and Indian Wells events

Johanna Konta is now ranked outside the world's top 80 having started the season 14th

Johanna Konta has pulled out of the upcoming WTA events in Chicago and Indian Wells.

The 30-year-old withdrew from the US Open with a thigh injury, hours before she was due to play her first-round match last month.

Konta was also forced to miss Wimbledon after a member of her team tested positive for Covid-19 on the event of the tournament, while she withdrew from the Olympic Games after contracting it herself.

The former world No 4 was replaced by Emma Raducanu as the British No 1 after the teenager won the US Open as a qualifier in New York earlier this month.

Konta, now ranked British No 3 and down to world No 81, last played at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati last month.

The Chicago event begins next week, with Indian Wells, rearranged from its traditional slot in March, starting the following week.

