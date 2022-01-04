Novak Djokovic has Covid-19 vaccination 'exemption' to play at Australian Open

Djokovic will play at the Australian Open

Novak Djokovic says he has an "exemption permission" to play at the Australian Open without a Covid-19 vaccination.

Djokovic had never revealed whether he is vaccinated against Covid-19, but has criticised mandates ruling that players must be double-jabbed.

"I've spent fantastic quality time with my loved ones over the break and today I'm heading Down Under with an exemption permission," he said in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Happy New Year! Wishing you all health, love & joy in every moment & may you feel love & respect towards all beings on this wonderful planet.



I’ve spent fantastic quality time with loved ones over break & today I’m heading Down Under with an exemption permission. Let’s go 2022! pic.twitter.com/e688iSO2d4 — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 4, 2022

Rules in Victoria, where the Australian Open will begin on January 17, stated that players must be double-vaccinated against Covid-19.

Djokovic had previously been named in Serbia's team for the ATP Cup in Sydney, but then withdrew from the tournament which is a traditional warm-up for the Australian Open, leading to a mystery about his participation in the Grand Slam.

Djokovic is the Australian Open's most successful player

However, the nine-time champion has ended speculation by revealing his vaccine exemption.

He is the most successful player in the history of the Australian Open.

Roger Federer will miss out due to injury

Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are tied on 20 career Grand Slams each.

But Federer will miss the Australian Open due to injury.

Nadal had tested positive for Covid-19 but has since confirmed that he will play.