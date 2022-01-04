Novak Djokovic: Jamie Murray questions Australian Open exemption given to world number one over vaccination

Jamie Murray has questioned the decision to grant world number one Novak Djokovic a medical exemption from getting vaccinated against Covid-19 in order to compete at the Australian Open.

Djokovic, gunning for a 10th title at Melbourne Park later this month, was cleared to play in the year's first major on Tuesday by Tennis Australia.

The governing body had stipulated that all participants must be vaccinated against the coronavirus or have a medical exemption granted by an independent panel of experts.

Djokovic has been cleared to play at the Australian Open

The panel would consist of doctors from the fields of immunology, infectious disease and general practice and the process was agreed in conjunction with the Victoria Department of Health.

Seven-times Grand Slam doubles champion Murray said it would have been difficult for him to get a similar exemption if he were in the Serbian's place.

"I mean, I don't know what to say about that really... I think if it was me that wasn't vaccinated, I wouldn't be getting an exemption," the Briton said during the ATP Cup in Sydney.

"But well done to him for getting clear to come to Australia and compete."

Murray (left) is in action this week for Great Britain at the ATP Cup

Britain's captain Liam Broady said that there was no option but to trust that Djokovic had a valid reason to seek an exemption.

Broady also posted on social media in response to confirmation of Djokovic's participation, writing: "The second AO announced there would be exemptions 8 weeks ago we all knew."

Victory at the Australian Open, which gets underway on January 17, will give Djokovic his 21st major title, one more than the joint record he shares with Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal.