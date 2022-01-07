Naomi Osaka reaches semi-finals of Australian Open warm-up event
The former world No 1 has not played since the US Open after taking a break from tennis for mental health reasons; she reaches the semi-finals in Melbourne after a 6-1 7-5 victory over Andrea Petkovic; Spain reach ATP Cup final in Sydney
Last Updated: 07/01/22 5:48pm
Naomi Osaka continued her winning return to the court by reaching the semi-finals of the Australian Open warm-up tournament in Melbourne.
The reigning champion at Melbourne Park had not played since the US Open, taking a second break from the sport for mental health reasons, but has impressed this week.
She survived a second-set wobble to defeat German veteran Andrea Petkovic 6-1 7-5 and reach her first semi-final since last year's Australian Open.
The result also meant that Osaka's winning streak in Melbourne increases to 13 matches - she has won 22 of her last 23 encounters in the city since 2019.
🇦🇺 Semifinal lineups 🍿— wta (@WTA) January 7, 2022
📍ᴀᴅᴇʟᴀɪᴅᴇ 🦘
(1)Barty vs. (5)Swiatek
(7)Rybakina vs. Doi
📍ᴍᴇʟʙᴏᴜʀɴᴇ ꜱᴜᴍᴍᴇʀ ꜱᴇᴛ 1 ☀️
(1)Osaka vs. Kudermetova
Zheng vs. (2)Halep
📍ᴍᴇʟʙᴏᴜʀɴᴇ ꜱᴜᴍᴍᴇʀ ꜱᴇᴛ 2 😎
Anisimova vs. (3)Kasatkina
(7)Li vs. Sasnovich
Osaka will take on third seed Veronika Kudermetova in the semi-finals, while second seed Simona Halep meets Chinese teenager Zheng Qinwen in the other contest.
World No 1 Ashleigh Barty is having a good run at the Adelaide International, and a 6-3 6-4 victory over former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin took her through to the semi-finals.
Next, she faces a tasty encounter with fifth seed and defending champion Iga Swiatek, who battled to a 6-3 2-6 6-1 victory over Victoria Azarenka.
Spain into ATP Cup final
Spain are the first team through to the finals of the ATP Cup in Sydney courtesy of a 2-1 victory over Poland.
After Pablo Carreno Busta comfortably defeated Jan Zielinski, Roberto Bautista Agut prevailed in one of the matches of the week against Hubert Hurkacz, coming through 7-6 (8-6) 2-6 7-6 (7-5).
Rafael Nadal opted not to play in the team event, instead contesting the ATP event in Melbourne.
He was given a free passage through to the semi-finals when opponent Tallon Griekspoor withdrew due to a foot injury. Nadal will now face Finn Emil Ruusuvuori as he aims to secure the 88th tour-level title.
In the other semi-final, the third seed Grigor Dimitrov faces American Maxime Cressy for the first time.
Andy Murray has been given a wild card into next week's Sydney Tennis Classic which starts on Monday.