Novak Djokovic court application for Australian medical exemption reveals positive Covid-19 test in December

Novak Djokovic is currently staying at an immigration detention centre in Melbourne

Novak Djokovic's appeal to enter Australia with a medical exemption is based upon a recent positive Covid-19 test, a court filing submitted by his lawyers on Saturday has revealed.

The world No 1 contracted Covid-19 last month but was not experiencing symptoms and had written clearance from Australia's immigration department before travelling to the country with a medical exemption from its vaccination rules, his lawyers said.

Djokovic, who is in immigration detention in Australia after having his visa cancelled on arrival on Thursday, returned his first positive coronavirus test on December 16, 2021, but 14 days later "had not had a fever or respiratory symptoms of Covid-19 in the last 72 hours", the filing said.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Novak Djokovic supporters gather outside the Melbourne hotel where he is being detained Novak Djokovic supporters gather outside the Melbourne hotel where he is being detained

On January 1, the Serb received a "a document from the Department of Home Affairs (which) told Mr Djokovic that his 'responses indicate(d) that (he met) the requirements for a quarantine-free arrival into Australia", the documents added.

Djokovic, an outspoken critic of mandatory vaccination, has never disclosed his own vaccination status. He is challenging his visa cancellation in Australia's federal court in hopes of winning his 21st Grand Slam at the Australian Open which starts on January 17.

The 34-year-old's appeal against the decision by the Australian Border Force (ABF) is set to be heard on Monday.

More to follow...

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on Twitter to get the latest updates.