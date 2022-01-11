Andy Murray prepares for Australian Open with straight-sets win over Viktor Durasovic at Sydney Tennis Classic

Andy Murray picked up his first win of the year

Andy Murray clinched his first win of 2022 as he continued preparations for the Australian Open with a straight-sets victory over Viktor Durasovic in the first round of the Sydney Tennis Classic.

It marked the former world No 1's first win in Australia since beating James Duckworth in January 2019, after which he admitted in a pre-Australian Open press conference that he could be forced to retire due to his hip injury.

Murray, who has a wild card into the first Grand Slam of the year, breezed beyond world No 345 Durasovic 6-3 6-1 in just 72 minutes to follow up last week's season-opening loss to Facundo Bagnis in Melbourne.

"It is perfect conditions here," Murray said in his on-court interview. "It feels like you are playing indoors. It is really nice to get your range here and hopefully I can carry that through to Melbourne.

First win of 2022 ✅@andy_murray sails through to the next round of the Sydney Tennis Classic with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Viktor Durasovic.#SydneyTennis pic.twitter.com/ziNkmD6wzu — ATP Tour (@atptour) January 11, 2022

"I was hoping to get matches in Melbourne last week, but that didn't happen. Thankfully the tournament organisers and Tennis Australia agreed to give me the wild card and the opportunity to play here and I am very grateful for that."

The Scot won 25 of 26 first-serve points on his way to setting up a second-round meeting with Georgian second seed Nikoloz Basilashvili.

Murray suffered a first-round defeat to Roberto Bautista Agut the last time he competed in the Australian Open back in 2019 having reached the final five times alongside a semi-final and quarter-final appearance between 2010 and 2016.