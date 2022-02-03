Andy Murray makes late decision to play in Rotterdam Open

Andy Murray will play in the Rotterdam Open next week

Andy Murray has made a late decision to play in next week's Rotterdam Open in what will be his first appearance since a second-round defeat at the Australian Open.

Murray lost in straight sets to Japan's Taro Daniel in Melbourne having seen off Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili in five sets in round one of the first Grand Slam of the year.

The Scot is also set to play in the Qatar Open in Doha followed by the Dubai Tennis Championships in the United Arab Emirates later this month.

Murray, who finished runner-up in the Sydney Tennis Classic ahead of the Australian Open, appears unlikely to extend his trial period with coach Jan de Witt.

The 34-year-old added De Witt, a former coach of France's Gilles Simon and Gael Monfils, to his team earlier this year having split with long-time coach Jamie Delgado at the end of 2021.

Speaking in December, Murray - who is now ranked 102nd in the world - said he would not rush into appointing a permanent successor to Delgado.

"The decision is an important one for me," he said. "Obviously I don't know how much longer I'm going to be playing so I want to make sure that the person that's with me for the last period of my career is the right one."

Murray also trialled Johanna Konta's former coach Esteban Carril at the Stockholm Open late last year.

